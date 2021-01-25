Left Menu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted people of the country on the eve of the Republic Day and appealed to renew the pledge to uphold country's civilizational ideals and constitutional values.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:43 IST
Vice President greets nation on eve of Republic Day
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu greeted people of the country on the eve of the Republic Day and appealed to renew the pledge to uphold country's civilizational ideals and constitutional values. "I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the happy occasion of Republic Day Celebrations. On this auspicious day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country's civilizational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India," said Naidu.

He said that Indians should reaffirm their commitment towards the Constitution and founding principles of the Republic. "Today, India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all-round development that is inclusive and sustainable. Our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before," he added.

Naidu also said that everyone should dedicate themselves "towards building a more self-confident and self-reliant India that continues its age-old tradition of contributing to world peace and inclusive sustainable development." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

