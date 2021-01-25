Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind takes veiled dig at China in R-Day address, says India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh

In a veiled dig at China over the border standoff in Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that India faced "an expansionist move" on its borders which was foiled by the country's valiant soldiers and said 20 of them laid their lives in the violent clash in Galwan Valley.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:44 IST
President Kovind takes veiled dig at China in R-Day address, says India foiled expansionist move in Ladakh
President Ram Nath Kovind . Image Credit: ANI

In a veiled dig at China over the border standoff in Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday that India faced "an expansionist move" on its borders which was foiled by the country's valiant soldiers and said 20 of them laid their lives in the violent clash in Galwan Valley. In his address to the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day, the President said India is committed to peace but its forces are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine security and national interest will be protected at all costs.

"The past year was a time of adversity, and it came from many fronts. We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it. To achieve this objective, 20 of them had to lay down their lives," he said. "The nation shall remain grateful to those brave soldiers. Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces - Army, Air Force and Navy - are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs. We have also ensured a widespread understanding in the international community of India's firm and principled stand," he added.

India and China are in a standoff in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following actions by the Chinese army. Twenty Indian soldiers laid down their lives and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a clash in Galwan Valley in June last year. The President said that soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions including in Galwan Valley and Siachen.

"Just as our hardworking farmers ensure food security for the country, the brave soldiers of the armed forces ensure security of our national boundaries amid severest conditions. From the freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as minus 50 to 60 degree Celsius to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50 degree Celsius - on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas - our warriors are vigilant every moment," he said. "Every citizen feels proud about the bravery, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among our soldiers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Navalny's team calls new protests in Russia for his release

Allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces years in prison, are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations that turned out thousands across the country in a defi...

Delhi Dialogue Commission meet discusses financial challenges facing mass EV adoption

The financial challenges before mass adoption of electric vehicles in the national capital were discussed in a meeting organised by the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi DDC on Monday.The meeting held in partnership with the Delh...

Italy's Conte under pressure to resign and seek fresh coalition

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faced pressure from within his own coalition on Monday to resign and try to put together a new government after lawmakers warned he faced defeat in parliament without an overhaul.Italy has had 66 govern...

HC reserves order on jailed comedian Faruqui's bail plea

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bailapplication of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested oncharges of making objectionable comments against Hindu deitiesduring a show here.The come...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021