Farmers in Maha shouldn't pay tax, power bills:Raghunath Patil

Farmer leader Raghunath Patilon Monday appealed to peasants in Maharashtra to not pay tax,pending loan and electricity bills, and threatened to ''breakhands and legs'' of anybody coming for their collection.

Speaking to reporters, the veteran leader alsotargeted NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the Shiv Sena-led stategovernment over the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) forsugarcane.

''Soon after Gram Panchayat elections got over inMaharashtra, the state government issued orders to collectvarious tax and power bills. Various financial bodies alsoissued similar orders, but farmers will not repay anything astheir income has gone down. If anyone comes for collection, wewill break their hands and legs,'' the Shetkari Sanghatnaleader said.

Patil said that leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)government should ensure that FRP is paid to farmers.

''Sugar industry in the state is controlled by SharadPawar. Farmers are not being paid enough for their crops inMaharashtra. Market committees, milk unions, sugarfactories are not paying for farm produce. Leaders in thestate have no moral right to support the ongoing agitation inNew Delhi,'' he added.

Patil slammed the BJP-led Central government on theissues of MSP, farm loan etc.

''Due to its non-transparent farm policy, farmers havelost their faith in the Centre,'' he said, adding that theShetkari Sanghatna had suggested corrections in the three agrilaws enacted by the Centre last year.

He also attacked the Congress over issues of farmers.

