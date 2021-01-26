Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aid workers warn on COVID-19 in camps for Mozambique cyclone victims

Crowded centres for people left destitute by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique create the perfect conditions for COVID-19 to spread, with some living at least 10 to a tent with no access to water, soap or masks, an international aid group said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:07 IST
Aid workers warn on COVID-19 in camps for Mozambique cyclone victims

Crowded centres for people left destitute by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique create the perfect conditions for COVID-19 to spread, with some living at least 10 to a tent with no access to water, soap or masks, an international aid group said on Tuesday. Cyclone Eloise, which made landfall in Mozambique in the early hours of Saturday, weakened into a tropical storm as it moved inland to Zimbabwe, South Africa, eSwtatini - formerly Swaziland - and Botswana.

The death toll across the region rose to 14 on Tuesday after South Africa reported one more death. Crops, homes and infrastructure have also been destroyed, and thousands displaced in Mozambique in particular, in an area still recovering from Cyclone Idai in March 2019. Some 93,418 people were already displaced in four provinces affected by Idai, which killed more than 1,000 people across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, before Eloise struck. In the port city of Beira alone, 8,700 people are living in 16 temporary shelters after their homes were destroyed by the cyclone.

"Each tent I saw had at least 10 people packed into it and families are lacking access to safe water and essential items like soap and face masks," said Marcia Penicela, project manager at ActionAid Mozambique following a visit to sites. She said ActionAid was concerned that COVID-19 would spread rapidly in the overcrowded centres, and that urgent needs included a variety of basics from food and water to shelter.

Espinola Caribe, head of the World Food Programme's Beira sub-office, also said COVID-19 was a concern, but people had to be moved out of danger. "This was not a planned evacuation... this was running for your life," he said.

The WFP was now due to start helping the government with supplying food to the accommodation centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

Manipurs COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, th...

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...

Andaman Lt Governor flags off 40 electric buses to control pollution

Admiral Retd. D K Joshi, the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, today flagged-off fleet of electric buses. The project for 40 electric buses is being executed by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam LimitedNVVN Limited, a 100 subsidiar...

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27: Officials.

After violent protests in Delhi, internet services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal in Haryana until 5 pm of Jan 27 Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021