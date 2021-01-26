Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU lawmakers back tougher measures to cut waste, require greener products

Lawmakers in European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday called for stricter EU measures to stop materials being thrown away or wasted, including binding requirements to include recycled content in products and curb raw materials use. As it seeks to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shrink its negative environmental impact, the European Union's executive Commission is drafting laws to encourage companies to reuse materials and recycle more.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:30 IST
EU lawmakers back tougher measures to cut waste, require greener products

Lawmakers in European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday called for stricter EU measures to stop materials being thrown away or wasted, including binding requirements to include recycled content in products and curb raw materials use.

As it seeks to rapidly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shrink its negative environmental impact, the European Union's executive Commission is drafting laws to encourage companies to reuse materials and recycle more. Those plans received a boost on Tuesday, when Parliament's environment committee backed the Commission's plan to propose, in 2021 or 2022, mandatory requirements on recycled content in certain products, and binding green public procurement targets.

While the Commission intends to propose mandatory requirements on recycled plastic content, lawmakers said the requirement to use recycled content should not be limited to plastic only. Parliament's report aims to inform upcoming EU legislation. The committee will formally approve its position on Wednesday before the full Parliament votes on it.

Some low-carbon or recycled products struggle to compete with conventional versions - such as recycled plastics, which cost more than virgin plastics. The EU wants to help create a market for sustainable products, including by harnessing the purchasing power of public authorities, which represents 14% of EU GDP. The lawmakers also asked the Commission to propose an EU target to reduce the use of primary raw materials - a measure not included in the Commission's original proposal.

Jan Huitema, parliament's lead lawmaker on the issue, said reducing waste was key to the EU's plan to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, since sourcing some primary raw materials produces up to 80% more emissions than the secondary - or reused - equivalent. "The CO2 emissions are tremendously higher," Huitema told Reuters. "The whole process of recycling has a way lower environmental impact than gaining those resources from our environment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden Commerce pick stresses investment in COVID-19 recovery

President Joe Bidens pick to oversee the Commerce Department says investments across the country are needed to provide Americans with a pathway to a good job as the nation recovers from the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Rh...

Traffic mayhem in many parts of Delhi due to farmers' tractor parade

Traffic went haywire on national capital roads on Tuesday as the tractor parade taken out by farmers spilled into many parts of the city and reached Central Delhis ITO and Red Fort areas despite police raising barricades and checkpoints at ...

Extremists in garb of food providers: BJP's Patra on violence during farmers' protest

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...

AP sources: Joe Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands

President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021