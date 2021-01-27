Left Menu
Delhi Police registers 15 FIRs in connection with violence during farmers' tractor rally

As many as 15 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:12 IST
A visual of farmers' tractor rally. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 15 FIRs have been registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which broke out during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. According to sources in Delhi Police, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range.

"15 FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence during farmers' tractor rally yesterday. So far, 5 FIRs have been lodged in Eastern Range," Delhi Police sources told ANI. Delhi Police said that a total of 83 police personnel were injured in the clashes.

The tractor rally by farmers saw violence at several places in Delhi as protestors clashed with police and broke barricades. Protesters breached the Red Fort premises and waved flags they were carrying from its ramparts. Violence erupted near the ITO area of the national capital as tractors driven by protestors tried to scare and even run over police personnel deployed in the area.

Metro services were stopped at multiple stations and traffic on roads were also divertedUnion Home Minister Amit Shah met senior officials from the Home Ministry to take stock of the law and order situation in the national capital, following the violence. Internet services were suspended in the capital at Delhi's border points - Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and areas adjoining these protest hubs due to intensifying clashes.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

