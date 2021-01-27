Left Menu

1 dead, 2 injured after TRT machine fails at Ambernath-Badlapur track in Mumbai

One contractual labourer died and two labourers were injured after a Track Relaying Train (TRT) machine failed between the Ambernath-Badlapur track during maintenance on Wednesday, said Central Railway.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 11:56 IST
Visuals from Ambernath-Badlapur track. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The injured labourers were taken to hospital for further treatment.

The gantry of the TRT machine derailed during the maintenance block from 2:05 am to 5:10 am today, affecting the train services on the station, according to Central Railways. The down traffic between Ambernath to Badlapur was suspended due to the TRT failure and several mail and express trains were diverted via Diva-Panvel-Karjat route. Suburban trains were running from CSMT to Ambarnath only and between Budlapur and Karjat, according to Central Railway.

The services were later restored. "Train services restored on Ambarnath-Badlapur section from 09.40 am. First train for Badlapur left Kalyan at 09.59 am," said Central Railway in a tweet. (ANI)

