Left Menu

Demand for electric blankets rises as temperature dips in Kashmir Valley

As the minimum temperature in Kashmir valley continues to remain below zero degrees, many people are opting for electric blankets to keep themselves warm.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:00 IST
Demand for electric blankets rises as temperature dips in Kashmir Valley
Customer buying electric blanket in Kashmir (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As the minimum temperature in Kashmir valley continues to remain below zero degrees, many people are opting for electric blankets to keep themselves warm. Speaking to ANI, Bashir Ahmad, a shopkeeper said, "There is a high demand for these blankets. I sell 20-30 such pieces daily in the season."

"These blankets are absolutely safe. The coil of the heating element is water proof. Hence, there is no danger of being electrocuted," Ahmad added. Tanveer Ahmad, a customer told ANI, "Since these blankets are water-proof, it is easier to clean them. I am very happy that such a product is there in the market."

Firdous Ahmad, a dealer of the blankets said: "I have been selling such blankets for the last 35 years now. It is a very profitable business. Many electric blankets are sold every year." Reyaz Ahmad, who makes such blankets, said, "These electric blankets are very useful. First, we see the size of the cloth and check whether it can cover the heating element. After working carefully, we place the heating element inside the blanket and place a switch to control it outside the blanket. It is completely safe."

"Electric blankets are just like normal blankets with an insulated heating element that is fitted inside to generate heat internally and uses adjustable thermostats to control the temperature of the blanket," he added. As per the weather report today by the Regional Meteorological Centre of Srinagar, the maximum temperature touched 6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature dipped to minus two degrees Celsius in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Skin to Skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act saying groping a minors breast without skin to skin contact cannot be termed as sexual assa...

India's COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant - study

A vaccine developed by Indias Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company on Wednesday.The findings on ...

Algeria's AOM Invest plans local sukuk - Ennahar

Algerias AOM Invest plans to issue dinar-denominated sukuk very soon to help fund ailing tourism projects, Ennahar TV channels website cited on Wednesday the chairman of the investment group, Hichem Attar, as saying.Also Read Algerias presi...

Kevin Hart joins cast of 'Borderlands'

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has joined the cast of Borderlands, which is a movie adaptation of the most popular video game. Hart is set to play the role of Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the Lionsgate film. The movie, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021