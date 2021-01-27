Left Menu

1.24 kg gold seized at Kozhikode Airport

The Air Intelligence Unit has seized 1.24 kilograms of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from two passengers at Kozhikode International Airport, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Wednesday.

ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:48 IST
1.24 kg gold seized at Kozhikode Airport
AIU seized 1.24 kilograms of gold worth Rs. 53 lakhs.. Image Credit: ANI

The Air Intelligence Unit has seized 1.24 kilograms of gold worth Rs 53 lakhs from two passengers at Kozhikode International Airport, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi on Wednesday. According to the Commisionerate, one passenger had the gold concealed in capsule form inside his socks and another passenger had the gold concealed in his rectum.

"Calicut AIU Batch C has seized 478 grams of gold compound from a Pax who arrived from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight G9 454. The gold compound was concealed in capsule form inside socks. Calicut AIU Batch C has seized 765 grams of gold compound from a pax who arrived in Flydubai flight FZ 4313 which was concealed in his rectum," tweeted Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi. Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur batches of AIU had done similar seizures in several airports in the state, yesterday and the day before. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

Indonesias Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said. The 2,963 m 9,721 ft high Merapi is one of Indonesias...

Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria started vaccinating care home patients in the capital Sofia against the new coronavirus on Wednesday as the Balkan country seeks to accelerate immunisations and catch up to European Union peers.The country of 7 million people has i...

Team 'Ram Lakhan' reunites to celebrate 32 years of the movie

As the film Ram Lakhan clocked 32 years on Wednesday, the cast of the film including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others reunited to celebrate. A picture from the celebrations was shared by the the Dil To Paagal Hai acto...

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.People entering the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021