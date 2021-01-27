Left Menu

SASSA to reinstate 3 874 lapsed Temporary Disability Grants

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid with Grant in Aid (beneficiaries who require full-time attendance by another person).  The number of affected beneficiaries is 1 099.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:57 IST
SASSA to reinstate 3 874 lapsed Temporary Disability Grants
“Payment for this category will be affected in February 2021 together with the January 2021 funds,” SASSA said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has decided to reinstate 3 874 lapsed Temporary Disability Grants.

This decision was taken to ensure the region swiftly finalizes the reapplication process and reduces the influx in a number of clients visiting SASSA offices by the end of March 2021.

"In December 2020, SASSA KwaZulu-Natal suspended 43 861 medically related lapsed grants comprising 40 875 Temporary Disability Grants (TDG) and 2 986 Care Dependency Grants (CDG). Affected beneficiaries were notified to visit SASSA offices from 5 January 2021 to reapply for Disability Grants," SASSA said.

As of 15 January 2021, the region had assessed 4 007 Disability Grants and 1 829 Care Dependency Grant applications.

The reinstatement of the lapsed Temporary Disability Grants is only limited to four categories namely:

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grants of those aged 59 years turning 60 years in 2021.

A number of affected beneficiaries is 2 021.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid with Grant in Aid (beneficiaries who require full-time attendance by another person). The number of affected beneficiaries is 1 099.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid through Procurators (infers that you are unable to collect the money yourself, you can appoint or give someone power of attorney to collect the grant on your behalf). The number of affected beneficiaries is 56.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid though Administrators (welfare organisation). This relates to 7 beneficiaries.SASSA has appealed to the above categories of clients not to report for bookings going forward.

"Payment for this category will be affected in February 2021 together with the January 2021 funds," SASSA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's Mount Merapi volcano erupts, spews clouds of ash

Indonesias Mount Merapi volcano on Java island erupted on Wednesday, sending up a cloud of ash and prompting authorities to warn of the risk of lava flows reaching roads, officials said. The 2,963 m 9,721 ft high Merapi is one of Indonesias...

Bulgarian care home patients get first shots in slow vaccine rollout

Bulgaria started vaccinating care home patients in the capital Sofia against the new coronavirus on Wednesday as the Balkan country seeks to accelerate immunisations and catch up to European Union peers.The country of 7 million people has i...

Team 'Ram Lakhan' reunites to celebrate 32 years of the movie

As the film Ram Lakhan clocked 32 years on Wednesday, the cast of the film including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others reunited to celebrate. A picture from the celebrations was shared by the the Dil To Paagal Hai acto...

Beijing city tightens COVID-19 curbs ahead of New Year, parliament meeting

Beijing city will require people arriving from low-risk areas in China between Jan. 28 and March 15 to show negative COVID-19 test results, tightening curbs ahead of the Lunar New Year and the annual parliament meeting.People entering the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021