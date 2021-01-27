SASSA to reinstate 3 874 lapsed Temporary Disability Grants

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) in KwaZulu-Natal has decided to reinstate 3 874 lapsed Temporary Disability Grants.

This decision was taken to ensure the region swiftly finalizes the reapplication process and reduces the influx in a number of clients visiting SASSA offices by the end of March 2021.

"In December 2020, SASSA KwaZulu-Natal suspended 43 861 medically related lapsed grants comprising 40 875 Temporary Disability Grants (TDG) and 2 986 Care Dependency Grants (CDG). Affected beneficiaries were notified to visit SASSA offices from 5 January 2021 to reapply for Disability Grants," SASSA said.

As of 15 January 2021, the region had assessed 4 007 Disability Grants and 1 829 Care Dependency Grant applications.

The reinstatement of the lapsed Temporary Disability Grants is only limited to four categories namely:

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grants of those aged 59 years turning 60 years in 2021.

A number of affected beneficiaries is 2 021.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid with Grant in Aid (beneficiaries who require full-time attendance by another person). The number of affected beneficiaries is 1 099.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid through Procurators (infers that you are unable to collect the money yourself, you can appoint or give someone power of attorney to collect the grant on your behalf). The number of affected beneficiaries is 56.

Lapsed Temporary Disability Grant paid though Administrators (welfare organisation). This relates to 7 beneficiaries.SASSA has appealed to the above categories of clients not to report for bookings going forward.

"Payment for this category will be affected in February 2021 together with the January 2021 funds," SASSA said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)