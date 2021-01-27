Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM flags off women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday flagged-off the first women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition at his residence here.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:36 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday flagged-off the first women trans-Himalaya cycle expedition at his residence here. According to an official release, the Chief Minister congratulated the Shruti Rawat, who is representing Uttarakhand in the expedition, and Sabita Mahto, who is representing Bihar.

Rawat also handed over a cheque of Rs 1,50,000 for the campaign to Shruti Rawat. "The Trans-Himalaya Cycle Expedition will begin on February 2 from the Attari border and the cyclists will cover 5,000 km in 80 days," the release said.

It also mentioned that the expedition will end at Teju in Arunachal Pradesh after passing hroughout Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Nepal. The expedition team will be spreading the message of 'Akhand Himalayas, Clean Himalayas', 'Kartavya Ganga' and women's safety during their journey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

