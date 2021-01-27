Left Menu

UNICEF signs up Dubai's DP World to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

State-owned DP World, known for its global port operations, will provide transport and storage to UNICEF at no cost, helping low and middle-income countries access vaccines, a joint statement said. DP World has a presence across emerging markets, including in Africa and Asia, and its flagship Jebel Ali port in Dubai is the Middle East's biggest transhipment hub.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 22:00 IST
UNICEF signs up Dubai's DP World to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF signed a partnership deal with DP World on Wednesday for the Dubai-based logistics firm to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines. State-owned DP World, known for its global port operations, will provide transport and storage to UNICEF at no cost, helping low and middle-income countries access vaccines, a joint statement said.

DP World has a presence across emerging markets, including in Africa and Asia, and its flagship Jebel Ali port in Dubai is the Middle East's biggest transhipment hub. The partnership will support UNICEF's role in procuring and supplying 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and immunisation supplies as part of COVAX, a global COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan with the World Health Organization (WHO).

COVAX aims to deliver 2.3. billion doses by the end of this year, including 1.8 billion to lower income countries at no cost to their governments, Seth Berkley, CEO of the GAVI alliance that co-leads COVAX, said on Tuesday. UNICEF and DP World also agreed to work together on other issues such as education, health, women's empowerment and water and sanitation, their statement said. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Mark Potter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader in Bihar shot at, one arrested

A BJP leader in Bihar wason Wednesday shot at by unidentified assailants here,triggering a spat between the ruling party and the oppositionover alleged deterioration in the law and order situation.Azfar Shamsi, a spokesman of the state BJP ...

Tunisian president’s office received letter with suspicious powder - source

The office of Tunisias president has received a letter containing suspicious powder and is investigating the matter, a source there told Reuters on Wednesday.President Kais Saied did not open the letter and is in good health, the source sai...

White House climate envoy Kerry says issues US has with China will not be “traded” for climate

White House special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry said on Wednesday that no issues the United States has with China will be traded for climate.Obviously we have serious differences with China... the issues of theft of intellectu...

Oxford scientists expect some vaccine data on UK mutant virus by next week

The University of Oxford expects efficacy data from a study of its COVID-19 vaccine against the British variant of the novel coronavirus by next week, a lead scientist said on Wednesday at a virtual meeting of a U.S. CDC advisory panel.Sinc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021