MP: Eggs, mutton found being sold in public toilet of Indore

A public toilet in Indore wasbeing used for selling eggs and mutton, which prompted thecivic body to take action against the facility, an officialsaid on Wednesday.

This came to light during the Indore MunicipalCorporation's (IMC) inspection at the Sulabh Shauchalaya, hesaid.

''We reprimanded the caretaker of the public toiletafter we found during an inspection that it is being used forselling eggs and mutton. A spot fine of Rs 1,000 was imposedon him,'' IMC's additional commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkarsaid.

''We will also impose a fine of Rs 20,000 against theNGO Sulabh International by issuing notices to it,'' he said.

Indore had emerged as the cleanest city in the countryfor four consecutive years from 2017 under the centralgovernment's Swachh Survekshan.

