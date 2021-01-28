Left Menu

No bullet injury, protester died after tractor overturned: UP Police

The postmortem of the protester who died during the tractor march in central Delhi shows that he died of injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. Delhi had witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march on Tuesday.

Bareilly ADG Avinash Chandra. . Image Credit: ANI

The postmortem of the protester who died during the tractor march in central Delhi shows that he died of injuries sustained when his vehicle overturned, Uttar Pradesh Police said on Wednesday. Delhi had witnessed violence and chaotic scenes during the tractor march on Tuesday. Avinash Chandra, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Bareilly in Rampur, UP, told ANI that the farmer succumbed to the injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video.

"Yesterday night, three senior doctors conducted the postmortem and it did not show bullet injury. He succumbed to the antemortem injuries which he received after his tractor turned turtle as seen in the viral video. The last rights of the deceased was conducted in a peaceful way at his village," he said. He said baseless allegations had been made that the protester died due to bullet injury.

Delhi witnessed violence during the tractor march by farmers on Republic Day to protest against three farm laws. The protestors violated the agreement about the route for the tractor march and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged. Nineteen people have been so far arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence, Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said on Wednesday. (ANI)

