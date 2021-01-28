Ravi Shankar Prasad meets three VLEs who participated in the Republic Day Parade

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday met three Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) who participated in the Republic Day Parade. Misbah Hashmi, Sonu Bala and Baijanti Devi are entrepreneurs who run Common Service Centres (CSC) in their villages.

"They are a symbol that children and daughters are trying to change the nation through nearly 3.75 lakh Common Service Centres (CSC)," the minister said after meeting them. Misbah Hashmi, who hails from Yamunanagar in Haryana, said it is a matter of pride for her and her village that she got a chance to participate in the Republic Day parade.

"I am also very happy that my CSC also got noticed at a national level," she added. Sonu Bala from Rewari and Baijanti Devi from Gaya also shared their experiences.

The VLEs told ANI said that the CSCs have helped the villagers to receive their pensions, start bank accounts and avail other government services. They said Digital India and Bharat Net initiative were helping their villages move ahead in digital literacy. (ANI)

