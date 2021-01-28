Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:27 IST
48.89% voting recorded till 1 pm in Rajasthan civic polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Around 48 per cent votes were polled till 1 pm in the elections to 90 civic bodies in Rajasthan on Thursday.

The polling to the civic bodies in 20 districts of the state started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm A spokesperson of the State Election Commission said 48.89 per cent polling was recorded till 1 pm.

He said elections are taking place in the districts of Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

The spokesperson said a total of 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards in the elections.

He said there are 30.28 lakh registered voters, out of which, 15.47 lakh are men, 14.80 lakh women and 56 'other category' voters.

He added that about 30,000 personnel have been deployed for a smooth implementation of the electoral process.

PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

