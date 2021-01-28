Strict action will be taken against illegal sand mining: Mathura DM

District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal on Thursday said strict action will be taken against those indulging in illegal sand mining on the Yamuna river bed and other rivulets here.

He also said officers concerned will be taken to task if they fail to curb the menace in their respective.

Stern action will be taken against illegal sand mining. Officers would be taken to task if such cases are reported in their areas, Chahal said while talking to a group of reporters here.

He also said instructions have been issued to realise the fine imposed on offenders of illegal sand mining without any further delay.

The official said directions have also been issued to prevent illegal soil mining in the district.

