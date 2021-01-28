Left Menu

Varanasi: Paush Poornima sees fewer devotees take a dip in Ganges due to freezing cold

Amid freezing cold and thick fog, Hindu devotees took a holy dip at dawn in the Ganges River on the occasion of Paush Purnima in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:56 IST
Varanasi: Paush Poornima sees fewer devotees take a dip in Ganges due to freezing cold
Hindu devotees took a holy dip in the Ganges River on the occasion of Paush Purnima at Varanasi. Image Credit: ANI

Amid freezing cold and thick fog, Hindu devotees took a holy dip at dawn in the Ganges River on the occasion of Paush Purnima in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday. However, there was a visible decline in the number of devotees taking the 'holy snan' in the river.

"People bathe in the river on the last day of the 'cold' Paush month to wash away their problems. I wish all the 130 crore Indians on this auspicious day," said Dharmdev Dubey, a priest. According to the Hindu calendar, the occasion is celebrated on the Poornima of the Shukla Paksha of 'Paush' month. Poornima (full moon night) is said to have great religious significance in Hinduism.

Special importance is given to offering Arghya (offerings and services made to a deity as part of worship) to Sun God on the occasion. It is said that a person who takes a bath in Ganga River at Kashi, Pryagraj and Haridwar on the occasion attains salvation and becomes sin-free.

Devotees are encouraged to give donations post-bath on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boeing gets U.S. approval to offer F-15EX to India

Boeing has received a licence from the U.S. government to offer its F-15EX fighter jet to the Indian air force, a senior executive said on Thursday. Boeing will compete with Swedens Gripen and Frances Rafale among others for the Indian air ...

Sudeva FC lock horns with Punjab FC in a bid to surge ahead

Languishing near the bottom of the points table, both Punjab FC and debutants Sudeva Delhi FC will fancy their chances when they clash in an I-League match here on Friday.Both the teams are at joint eighth spot with four points each from as...

India ranks 10th in Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index

India ranked 10th out of 11 Asia Pacific countries in a newly-launched health index to measure the progress towards personalised healthcare.The Economist Intelligence Unit EIU report Asia-Pacific Personalised Health Index measures the readi...

Equity market tumbles, Maruti skids by 3.5 pc

Bears strengthened their grip on equity market with benchmark indices cracking over one per cent on Thursday amid weak global cues and as caution set in ahead of the Union Budget. The BSE SP Sensex closed 536 points or 1.13 per cent at 46,8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021