Varanasi: Paush Poornima sees fewer devotees take a dip in Ganges due to freezing cold
Amid freezing cold and thick fog, Hindu devotees took a holy dip at dawn in the Ganges River on the occasion of Paush Purnima in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday.ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 15:56 IST
Amid freezing cold and thick fog, Hindu devotees took a holy dip at dawn in the Ganges River on the occasion of Paush Purnima in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Thursday. However, there was a visible decline in the number of devotees taking the 'holy snan' in the river.
"People bathe in the river on the last day of the 'cold' Paush month to wash away their problems. I wish all the 130 crore Indians on this auspicious day," said Dharmdev Dubey, a priest. According to the Hindu calendar, the occasion is celebrated on the Poornima of the Shukla Paksha of 'Paush' month. Poornima (full moon night) is said to have great religious significance in Hinduism.
Special importance is given to offering Arghya (offerings and services made to a deity as part of worship) to Sun God on the occasion. It is said that a person who takes a bath in Ganga River at Kashi, Pryagraj and Haridwar on the occasion attains salvation and becomes sin-free.
Devotees are encouraged to give donations post-bath on the occasion. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
