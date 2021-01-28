Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju launches Reference Material to strengthen anti-doping measures

These RMs are used essentially during dope testing for quality control purposes and therefore their availability remains critical in sports dope testing, globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 20:21 IST
Kiren Rijiju launches Reference Material to strengthen anti-doping measures
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDTL and NIPER Guwahati was signed in August 2020 which proposes to synthesize 20 rarely available Reference Materials (RMs) during a period of 3 years.    Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju launched a breakthrough Reference Material for use in chemical testing in the field of anti-doping synthesized by collaborative efforts of National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

This Reference Material (RM), has been identified by NDTL as one of the rarely available RMs globally and would be used to strengthen anti-doping measures in all World Anti Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratories. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDTL and NIPER Guwahati was signed in August 2020 which proposes to synthesize 20 rarely available Reference Materials (RMs) during a period of 3 years.

These RMs are used essentially during dope testing for quality control purposes and therefore their availability remains critical in sports dope testing, globally.

The availability of these RMs would help the anti-doping laboratories to strengthen their testing capacity. This will help in the greater cause of promoting fair play in sports.

"This is a special moment for all of us. The substance is small but the impact is big. Sportsmanship means clean sport and no cheating. I congratulate all the scientists in NDTL and NIPER-G for producing one of the 20 Reference Materials," said Shri Kiren Rijiju.

It has also been decided to distribute 5 mg of this indigenously developed RM to all the WADA-accredited dope testing laboratories all around the world free of cost for the first occasion. This will not only strengthen India's resolve to fight the menace of doping but also instil a sense of unity among all. Expressing his pride, Shri Rijiju added, "It is a great thing to have the product distributed for free. Lots of goodwill will be generated. We have a moral authority and rightful place in all the WADA labs and we are proud of what we are doing in line with our tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' – the whole world is our family."

NDTL has taken several initiatives towards further strengthening its research activities in collaboration with premier scientific institutes in India and also initiated the collaborations with other WADA accredited laboratories in Cologne, Tokyo and Rome and have exchanged thought and ideas for the furtherance of the anti-doping efforts. Shri Rijiju also released the Newsletter of NDTL during the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Orient Cement Q3 net profit at Rs 53.88 cr

C K Birla Group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 53.88 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net loss of Rs 5.67 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Orient Cement said in ...

Nissan recalls 354K Pathfinder SUVs for brake light problem

Nissan is recalling more than 354,000 Pathfinder SUVs worldwide, some for a second time, because the brake lights can stay on all the time.The recall covers certain Pathfinders from the 2013 through 2015 model years.The automaker says a sto...

UK PM Johnson tells Scottish nationalists: stop going on about another referendum

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Scottish nationalists should stop talking endlessly about another independence referendum as the 2014 vote was a once-in-a-generation event. I dont think that the right thing to do is to talk endles...

Congo's lawmakers vote to remove prime minister

Lawmakers in Congo have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, paving the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to appoint someone more loyal.The no confidence vote in Ilunkamba is the latest move by Tshisekedi to distance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021