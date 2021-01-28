Saudi government to invest $220 bln in Riyadh development over next 10 yrs - official

Saudi Arabia's government will invest $220 billion in developing Riyadh over the next 10 years, the head of the royal commission for the capital told Reuters on Thursday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced earlier a plan to make Riyadh one of the world's biggest 10 cities under his economic reform plan to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.

