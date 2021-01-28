Left Menu

Saudi government to invest $220 bln in Riyadh development over next 10 yrs - official

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 28-01-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 21:35 IST
Saudi government to invest $220 bln in Riyadh development over next 10 yrs - official
Representative image Image Credit: pixnio

Saudi Arabia's government will invest $220 billion in developing Riyadh over the next 10 years, the head of the royal commission for the capital told Reuters on Thursday.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced earlier a plan to make Riyadh one of the world's biggest 10 cities under his economic reform plan to diversify the kingdom's oil-dependent economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court charges TV mogul in real estate purchase case

A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted the owner and editor-in-chief of the countrys largest independent group of newspapers and television stations along with two former government officials in a decades-old case related to allegations of ...

Mathura court dismisses nine pleas to have their say in Shri Krishna Janmabhhomi lawsuits

A Mathura court on Thursday dismissed all nine pleas seeking to have a say during the adjudication of some lawsuits for removal of the 17h century Shahi Idgah mosque form near the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna here.The impleadment pleas w...

Canada to receive fewer Pfizer vaccine doses than expected in Q1 - media report

Canada will receive only 3.5 million doses of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, not the 4 million the country had expected, a reporter from Global News tweeted on Thursday, citing two unnamed provincial sources.Although...

Tunisian presidential staff suffer symptoms after opening suspect letter

The office manager for Tunisias president suffered a headache and short-term vision loss after opening a suspect envelope on Monday, the presidency said on Thursday. The office manager was transferred to a military hospital. Another preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021