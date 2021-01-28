Left Menu

Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:27 IST
Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.

Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employment to the local youth.

Arora, in a statement here, said the proposed park will have units comprising plyboard factories, sawmills and chippers etc.

The proposed park will not only help in the future expansion of the industry but also farmers in getting better realisation of their produce as the timber will be utilised within the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA to provide help in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Thursday.On Monday, President Joe Biden said he believed it was possible to have ...

BRIEF-Wework In Talks To Combine With SPAC Or Raise Money Privately - WSJ

WEWORK IN TALKS TO COMBINE WITH SPAC OR RAISE MONEY PRIVATELY - WSJ WEWORKS BOARD, CEO HAVE BEEN WEIGHING OFFERS FROM BOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AND AT LEAST ONE OTHER UNIDENTIFIED SPAC FOR SEVERAL WEEKS -WSJ WEWORK DEAL WITH SPAC AFFILIA...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021