Punjab govt to set up plywood park in Hoshiarpur

The Punjab government on Thursday said it will set up a dedicated plywood park in Hoshiarpur district.

Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the state government will bring about Rs 100 crore of investment, which would provide employment to the local youth.

Arora, in a statement here, said the proposed park will have units comprising plyboard factories, sawmills and chippers etc.

The proposed park will not only help in the future expansion of the industry but also farmers in getting better realisation of their produce as the timber will be utilised within the state.

