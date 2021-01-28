Left Menu

UP R-Day tableau showcasing Ram Temple bags first prize, Adityanath congratulates people of state

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated the people of the state after Uttar Pradesh's tableau received the first prize.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:23 IST
UP R-Day tableau showcasing Ram Temple bags first prize, Adityanath congratulates people of state
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulates officer. (Photo: Twitter @myogiadityanath). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated the people of the state after Uttar Pradesh's tableau received the first prize. UP's tableaux in this year's Republic Day parade featured the Ram Mandir that will soon be constructed in Ayodhya.

"Hearty congratulations to all the people of Uttar Pradesh for their beautiful tableau named 'Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh', displayed on the occasion of Republic Day," Adityanath tweeted. The first part of the tableau that marched down Rajpath on Republic Day, showed Maharishi Valmiki composing the Ramayana. In the middle part of the tableau, the Ram Mandir, the epitome of Ayodhya's cultural identity associated with mass sentiments and devotion, was featured.

[{5bd6a947-daa4-4da9-8751-27ddba7da182:intradmin/tabayodnaigs26_fSr1tQV.jpg}] The mural showed embracing of Nishadraj and eating of Shabri's berry by Lord Ram, salvation of Ahilya, Kewat Samvad, Lord Hanuman bringing Sanjivani Buti, Jatayu-Ram Samvad, Ashok Vatika and other scenes from Ramyana.

The forepart of the middle tableau showed Deepotsava of Ayodhya, in which millions of earthen lamps are lit. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju distributed awards to the winners of Republic Day Parade Tableaux. The Uttar Pradesh tableau was awarded first prize, followed by Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Last year, UP's tableaux bagged the second position. It showcased the cultural and religious tourism of Uttar Pradesh and the state's theme of 'Sarva Dharma Samabhav'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris cant beat the work commute.Shes living temporarily at Blair House, the presidents official guest residence on Pennsylvania Avenue across from the White House, while some repair work is done at the official vice ...

South African jazz singer Sibongile Khumalo dies after stroke

South African opera and jazz singer, Sibongile Khumalo, a recipient of the countrys second highest national order, died on Thursday, her family said a statement. The 63 year-old singer, born in Soweto not far from late President Nelson Mand...

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA to provide help in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Thursday.On Monday, President Joe Biden said he believed it was possible to have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021