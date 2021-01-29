Farmer group suspends 9-day long sit-in: DM

A group of farmers sitting here on a 'dharna' to demand the repeal of the three agrarian reform laws suspended their agitation on Thursday, an official said.

Mathura District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said the farmers withdrew their 'dharna' on the assurance that their demands of local nature would be fulfilled on priority basis and those of the state and national levels would be forwarded to respective authorities.

He said the farmers agreed to call off their stir after an interaction in a cordial environment. The farmers had been sitting on the 'dharna' at Morki Inter College, Bajna since January 20, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)