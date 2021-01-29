Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre for 'attack on protesting farmers'

Reiterating her support for the ongoing protest against the Central agri laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that an attack on farmers is an attack on the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:47 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Reiterating her support for the ongoing protest against the Central agri laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said that an attack on farmers is an attack on the country. "The trust of the farmer is the real 'capital' of the country. Breaking their trust is a crime. It is a sin to not listen to their voice. Threatening them is a great sin. An attack on the farmers is an attack on the country. I request the Prime Minister not to weaken the country," the Congress leader said.

On January 26, as farmers were carrying out a rally to protest the Central farm laws on 72nd Republic Day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the slogan of 'Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan'. Reports of farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi during a tractor rally and resorting to vandalism poured in from several parts of the city. Nineteen people have so far been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence.

Farmers had been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

