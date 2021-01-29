Tense situation at Singhu border farm protest site, police fire tear gas shells

A tense situation prevailed at Singhu border after scuffles broke out on Friday between protesting farmers and local people who were demanding that the area be vacated. Stone-pelting incidents were also reported from the area after which the police had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

Police barricades were also reportedly broken. Some people were seen raising slogans against farmers and asked them to vacate the protest site.

The local people who were protesting against the farmers demanding the site to be vacated raised slogans like --''Khalistan Murdabad'', "Tirange ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate the insult of flag). They were also holding placards with the same slogans. The police and the security forces deployed at the protest site asked them to maintain peace. However, people continued to raise slogans.

Security has been heightened at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border). This comes three days after the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on the occasion of Republic Day. On January 26, protestors broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Raghav Chadha, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) visited at Singhu border and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) where farmers are protesting against farm laws. "We are here to inspect the arrangement of water and toilets done by us. Police stopped movement of water tankers so that they can't reach here. Police personnel are not allowing movement of water tankers, we are being told that they have been ordered by higher authorities to do so. There is no direction from any authority, it is BJP's order. We will not let anyone die of hunger and thirst," Jain said while speaking to media.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)