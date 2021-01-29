Shell verdict 'exceeds all expectations', says Friends of the Earth

Shell verdict 'exceeds all expectations', says Friends of the EarthReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 16:35 IST
The Dutch court verdict on Friday that Royal Dutch Shell's Nigerian subsidiary is responsible for oil spills in the Niger Delta exceeded all expectations, action group Friends of the Earth said. "This is fantastic news for the environment and people living in developing countries," said Friends of the Earth's Netherlands head, Donald Pols.
"It means people in developing countries can take on the multinationals who do them harm." Friends of the Earth brought the case together with four Nigerian farmers in 2008.
