Left Menu

NTPC to spend Rs 25 cr to re-develop civil facilities in Kedarnath town

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:29 IST
NTPC to spend Rs 25 cr to re-develop civil facilities in Kedarnath town
Representative image Image Credit: The 24th World Energy Congress Preview

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said that it will re-develop civic facilities in Kedarnath town at a cost of Rs 25 crore under a pact with Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, NTPC Ltd has signed an agreement with Kedarnath Utthan Charitable Trust for the re-development of civic amenities worth Rs 25 crore in Kedarnath town, a company statement said.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand and MSD Bhattamishra, Executive Director (CSR/R&R/LA), NTPC in the presence of D. K. Patel, Director (HR), NTPC Ltd.

The CSR has been an integral part of NTPC's business of power generation and the power major aims to light up the lives of millions of Indians through its CSR efforts.

The NTPC has been supporting varied initiatives such as basic infrastructure development, education, community health & sanitation, capacity building and gender empowerment.

The NTPC Group has 71 power stations including 29 renewable projects.

The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction which includes 5 GW of renewable projects.

Uninterrupted supply of electricity through environment-friendly energy projects at affordable prices has been the hallmark of NTPC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Singhu border clash: SHO grievously injured, says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Friday said the SHO, who was attacked by a man with a sword at the Singhu border protest site, has suffered grievous injuries on his hand.Alipur SHO Pradeep Paliwal was intervening in the clash between farmers and a larg...

COVID prevalence in England high, not falling during lockdown - survey

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England remains high, the Office for National Statistics said in its weekly infection survey on Friday, finding that current levels of coronavirus cases had plateaued but are not falling. The ONS sai...

Tech Mahindra Q3 net profit up 14.3 pc to Rs 1,309.8 cr

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Friday reported a 14.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,309.8 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The Mumbai-based firm had registered a net profit attributable to owners of the company ...

GRAPHIC-Tractors to Delhi: How thousands of farmers marched on Indian capital

Thousands of farmers overwhelmed police in central Delhi on Jan. 26, Indias Republic Day, eventually storming the citys historic Red Fort. Angry with agricultural reforms they fear will benefit large private buyers at the expense of growers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021