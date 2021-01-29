Left Menu

Sunil K Awasthi tenders resignation from office of Judge in MP High Court

Shri Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi,  joined Judicial Service on October 15, 1985, as Civil Judge Class Il and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial  Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 17:51 IST
Shri Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi,  joined Judicial Service on October 15, 1985, as Civil Judge Class Il and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial  Officer.

Shri Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi has tendered his resignation from the office of Judge, Madhya Pradesh High Court, in pursuance of proviso (a) to clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution, with effect from 02nd January 2021. Department of Justice, Ministry of Law & Justice has issued today a notification in this regard.

Shri Justice Sunil Kumar Awasthi, joined Judicial Service on October 15, 1985, as Civil Judge Class Il and served in various capacities at different places as a Judicial Officer. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on October 13, 2016, and as Permanent Judge on March 17, 2018.

