9 Odisha govt officials get compulsory retirement for graft, inefficiency

Nine more officials weregiven compulsory retirement by the Odisha government on Fridayon the charges of corruption and inefficiency, a source said.

In the last one year, total 113 officials have beengiven compulsory retirement, including the new ones, he said.

The retirement orders will be implemented withimmediate effect, he added.

Of the nine officials, seven have been terminated forcorruption, while the remaining two were given compulsoryretirement for their inefficiencies in delivering duties.

The officials facing premature retirement are from thedepartments of Mines, Forest, Labour and Public Health.

