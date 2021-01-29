TMC organises tractor rally to protest against farm laws

The Trinamool Congressorganised a tractor rally in West Bengal's Jhargram districton Friday, protesting against the new farm laws.

Trinamool Congress members joined the rally withhundreds of tractors.

Former Jhargram MP Uma Saran and Nayagram MLA DulalMurmu were among the TMC leaders who took part in the rally.

The tractor march began at Chhatinashol inGopiballavpur and culminated at Jamshola on the Odisha border,around 25 km away.

''Mamata Banerjee's fight to protect the rights offarmers is memorable. She went on a hunger strike for thefarmers of Singur. So to the farmers of the country, she isthe mother,'' Soren said, addressing a public meeting at theGopiballavpur Jatra Maidan after the march.

''Farmers also know that Mamata Banerjee will never letanyone take away their rights,'' she added.

