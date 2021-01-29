Left Menu

Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:00 IST
Hazare announces indefinite fast, calls it off hours later
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Social activist Anna Hazare onFriday said he won't be proceeding with the indefinite fastagainst the new farm laws and claimed that the Centralgovernment has agreed to some of his demands.

In a statement earlier in the day, Hazare (84) hadannounced that he will be starting the hunger strike from hisvillage Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.

In that communication, Hazare had said he had writtento the prime minister and Union agriculture minister fivetimes on the plight of farmers but to no avail.

''The Union government has agreed to some of my demandsand also announced setting up a committee to improve thelives of farmers. I have decided to suspend my proposedindefinite fast starting from Saturday, Hazare said.

While announcing the hunger strike, Hazare had said,''I have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector, butthe Centre doesn't seem to be taking the right decisions.'' ''The Centre has no sensitivity left for farmers, whichis why I am starting my indefinite fast at my village fromJanuary 30,'' he had said and appealed to his supporters not toflock to his village district in view of the coronaviruspandemic.

Hazare, who was at the forefront of the anti-corruption movement in 2011, had recalled that when he went ona hunger strike at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, the then UPAgovernment had called a special session of Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's Macron says he will visit Lebanon a third time, roadmap still on table - Al Arabiya

President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Frances road map for Lebanon was still on the table and that he planned to make a third visit there, Al Arabiya television reported.Speaking at a media round table, he said the French plan was t...

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouris district.Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.The Indian Army also retaliated. ANI...

Taliban visit Moscow, voice hope US will honour peace deal

After a round of talks in Moscow, the Taliban said Friday they expect the United States to fulfill its pledge to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by May.Sher Mohammed Abbas Stanikzai, who led the Taliban delegation that met with sen...

BRIEF-Ontario To Make COVID-19 Testing Mandatory For International Travellers Arriving At Pearson Airport - Globe And Mail

Jan 29 Reuters - ONTARIO TO MAKE COVID-19 TESTING MANDATORY FOR INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS ARRIVING AT PEARSON AIRPORT - GLOBE AND MAIL Source text httpstgam.ca39uiELv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021