Special Memorial Service held to honour martyrs at National War Memorial Pune

The Memorial is a unique example of civil-military relationship, it was conceived in 1998 during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Indian victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Updated: 29-01-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:05 IST
Special Memorial Service held to honour martyrs at National War Memorial Pune
It was also announced that the renovated National War Memorial and the Light & Sound Show will be open for all visitors in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, three days a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  Image Credit: ANI

After extensive renovation, the National War Memorial was dedicated to the citizens of India and Pune in particular. A Special Memorial Service was held on 29 January 2021 to mark this occasion. Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command laid a wreath to honour the martyrs. The event was graced by the Commissioners of Police and Pune Municipal Corporation and a host of other important civil and military dignitaries. Through this memorial, the citizens of our country will be informed about the contributions of the Armed Forces in ensuring the security of the Nation. It will also aspire the youth of the Nation to join the Armed Forces.

To enhance the aesthetics, eight 'Pillars of Valour' depict major operations by the Indian Armed Forces since Independence, four Murals depict the valour in various battles and twenty-one busts of Param Veer Chakra awardees have been added to the Memorial. The complete initiative was envisioned by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command and has been whole-heartedly supported by the Pune Municipal Corporation & M/s Amphenol Interconnect India Pvt Ltd, who generously contributed towards the renovation in the true spirit of civil-military co-operation.

