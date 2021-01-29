Special Memorial Service held to honour martyrs at National War Memorial Pune

After extensive renovation, the National War Memorial was dedicated to the citizens of India and Pune in particular. A Special Memorial Service was held on 29 January 2021 to mark this occasion. Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command laid a wreath to honour the martyrs. The event was graced by the Commissioners of Police and Pune Municipal Corporation and a host of other important civil and military dignitaries. Through this memorial, the citizens of our country will be informed about the contributions of the Armed Forces in ensuring the security of the Nation. It will also aspire the youth of the Nation to join the Armed Forces.

The Memorial is a unique example of civil-military relationship, it was conceived in 1998 during the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Indian victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The initiative was led by the Indian Express Group, on 15 August 1998, the Memorial was dedicated to the Nation by His Excellency, the Governor of Maharashtra, Dr PC Alexander. Over the years, the National War Memorial has become a distinguished landmark in the city and witnesses a footfall of more than 1000 visitors daily.

To enhance the aesthetics, eight 'Pillars of Valour' depict major operations by the Indian Armed Forces since Independence, four Murals depict the valour in various battles and twenty-one busts of Param Veer Chakra awardees have been added to the Memorial. The complete initiative was envisioned by the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command and has been whole-heartedly supported by the Pune Municipal Corporation & M/s Amphenol Interconnect India Pvt Ltd, who generously contributed towards the renovation in the true spirit of civil-military co-operation.

It was also announced that the renovated National War Memorial and the Light & Sound Show will be open for all visitors in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, three days a week i.e. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

(With Inputs from PIB)