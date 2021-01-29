Anna Hazare calls off his hunger strike scheduled tomorrow

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said he won't be proceeding with his planned indefinite fast against the new farm laws. Hazare announced his decision today after the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State (MoS) Agriculture Kailash Choudhary met him at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi.

"It was decided in today's meeting that a committee comprising members from Agriculture Ministry, NITI Aayog and some members recommended by Anna Hazare will make a proposal in the next six months to implement/fulfill Anna Hazare's demands related to farmers," stated a release issued by Anna Hazare's Office. In a statement yesterday, Hazare had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Earlier this month, he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he will go on a hunger strike by January end. (ANI)

