'Unjust law ... violence in itself', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Paying tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his 73rd death anniversary, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that 'Gandhiji had said that a ruler who defies public opinion is cruel and any unjust law is a form of violence in itself.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 13:01 IST
'Unjust law ... violence in itself', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress party and its leaders took to Twitter to share the teachings professed by Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in her Tweet said, "Gandhiji had said that a ruler who defies public opinion is cruel and any unjust law is a form of violence in itself. Gandhi was also murdered for the purpose of killing his thoughts. But today, Satyagraha of Gandhiji is the strength of entire India and also our responsibility. #Martyrs." The Congress party in a Tweet said, "We are a nation born of a non-violent movement, we must endeavour to employ the same values to the struggles we face today. That's what Gandhiji would do. #MartyrsDay."

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition. Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a quote of Mahatma Gandhi. "I look upon the increase in the power of the state with the greatest fear, because while apparently doing good by minimizing exploitation, it does the greatest harm to mankind by destroying individuality. And it is individuality which lies at the root of progress."~MahatmaGandhi," he tweeted.

Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that there is need to follow Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. "Humble tributes to Rashtrapita #MahatmaGandhi ji on his punyatithi. Bapu showed us the path of truth, nonviolence and peace. We need to follow his ideals for the nation's unity and progress," he said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, at Congress office in Raipur. In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)

