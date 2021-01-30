Delhi govt relaxes its quarantine norms for UK returnees

Considering low positivity rate of UK returnees regarding the new COVID variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Saturday did away with the compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine for those travellers who are found negative in RT-PCR test at the airport.

Issuing an order in this regard, the DDMA said that the Delhi government may align with SOP issued by Govt of India from time to time in this regard.

Earlier, DDMA in its order no.347 dated January 8 and no. 348 dated January 12 mandated compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine for those travellers who are found negative in RT-PCR test at airport. (ANI)

