Police avert clash between activists of BJP's youth wing, farmers' supporters in Ludhiana

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 30-01-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 21:55 IST
A clash between activists of the BJYM, which is affiliated with the BJP, and farmers' supporters was averted here on Saturday by the timely intervention of the police.

Activists of the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had planned a 'tiranga (tricolour) march' to condemn the January 26 violence in Delhi during the farmers' parade, the police said.

As they were about to start the march, some supporters of farmers also reached there, they said.

The situation turned tense when both groups started raising slogans. Joint Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Deepak Parikh appealed to both sides to remain calm, they said.

Parikh managed to persuade BJP leaders to cancel the march in the interest of peace and communal harmony, according to the police.

Punjab BJP vice president Parveen Bansal said they never wanted any kind of disturbance or tension in the city and the party is pro-farmers.

He said the BJYM's march was against those who insulted the national flag on January 26 and brought shame to the country.

''We do not want any kind of tension in the city and thus we have suspended our march,'' Bansal said.

Thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agriculture laws had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the legislations on January 26.

Many of the protesters reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. Some of them even hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

