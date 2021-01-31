Left Menu

India's crude steel output falls 10.6 pc to 99.6 MT in 2019

In 2020, the global crude steel production also decreased to 1,864.0 MT for the year 2020, registering a fall of 0.9 per cent compared to 1,880.1 MT metal produced in 2019, the report said. According to the data, the US has registered a 17.2 per cent fall in output at 72.7 MT, compared to 87.8 MT a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 11:11 IST
India's crude steel output falls 10.6 pc to 99.6 MT in 2019
Representative image Image Credit: Pixbay

India's crude steel production fell by 10.6 per cent to 99.6 million tonnes (MT) in 2020, according to the worldsteel. The country had produced 111.4 MT of crude steel in 2019, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report. In 2020, the global crude steel production also decreased to 1,864.0 MT for the year 2020, registering a fall of 0.9 per cent compared to 1,880.1 MT metal produced in 2019, the report said. At 99.6 MT in 2020, India, however, remained the second largest producer in the world after global leader China, the worldsteel data showed. China produced 1,053.0 MT of crude steel in 2020, registering a growth of 5.2 per cent over 1,001.3 MT in 2019. Japan has reported a fall of 16.2 per cent in its output at 83.2 MT, as against 99.3 MT in 2019. Russia produced 7.4 MT steel, up 2.6 per cent over 71.6 MT in the preceding year. According to the data, the US has registered a 17.2 per cent fall in output at 72.7 MT, compared to 87.8 MT a year ago. In 2020, South Korea's steel output fell by 6 per cent to 67.1 MT from 71.4 MT in 2019. Turkey produced 35.8 MT steel in 2020, a rise of 6 per cent over 33.7 MT in the year previous year. Germany registered a fall of 10 per cent in production at 35.7 MT, compared to 39.6 MT in 2019. The output of Brazil was at 31.0 MT, down 4.9 per cent from 32.6 MT a year ago. While Iran's output in 2020 was at 29.0 MT as against 25.6 MT, a rise of 13.4 per cent. With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Its members represent around 85 per cent of global steel production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...

Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Cong ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.Counting of votes is underway.Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12...

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found Farmer leader Naresh Tikait....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021