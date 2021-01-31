Beware of anti-social elements misusing farmers' stir: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday appealed to BJP workers tobeware of those elements, who he said were purportedlycarrying out anti-national and anti-social activities bymisusing farmers' agitations in Delhi.

''BJP workers should develop an understanding toidentify such people,'' Chouhan is quoted as saying in arelease while speaking at the first meeting of thenewly-formed BJP state executive committee here.

Chouhan said a good understanding existed between thestate government and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

''The BJP is going to better its tally in the upcomingcivic polls,'' the CM said.

During their January 26 parade, scores of protestershad stormed the Red Fort in Delhi, with some of them hoistingreligious flags on its ramparts.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana andparts of UP have been protesting at Delhi's borders for overtwo months now, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' ProduceTrade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, theFarmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on PriceAssurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the EssentialCommodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The government has offered some concessions includingkeeping the new farm laws on hold for 1-1.5 years and theSupreme Court has set up a panel to look into the matter whilekeeping the contentious legislation in abeyance for twomonths.

However, the agitating farmer unions have rejectedboth and intensified their stir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)