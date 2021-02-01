Left Menu

Sitharaman meets President ahead of Union budget presentation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:04 IST
Sitharaman meets President ahead of Union budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets the President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/President of India Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget on Monday. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22," the President tweeted. With the Union Budget 2021-22 set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time, Sitharaman replaced the Swadeshi 'bahi khata' and switched to a tablet.

Dressed in a red and cream colour saree, accompanied by Thakur and other officials from her ministry at North Block, the Finance Minister was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it. For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.

A Union Cabinet meeting is also scheduled at 10:15 am ahead of the Budget 2021 which will be presented in a short while from now. The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes. Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

The contraction in FY21 is mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the visible damage caused by the subsequent countrywide lockdown to contain it. The survey unveiled two days before the Union Budget is broadly in line with forecasts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which has said it expected the country's GDP to contract by 7.5 per cent in the year ending March 31.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently pegged the contraction in India's economy at 8 per cent in 2020-21. It expects a growth rate of 11.5 per cent in 2021-22 before a decline to 6.8 per cent in 2022-23 and that India will regain the tag of the fastest-growing large economy in the world in both years. In the quarter ended June 2020, the GDP contracted by 23.9 per cent followed by a milder contraction of 7.5 per cent in the quarter ended September 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. A Minute With Gary Oldman on Mank, streaming and revisiting SmileyOscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film Mank, playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankie...

Macau's gambling revenues in January drop 63.7% as visitors decline

Feb 1 - Gambling revenue in Macau in January dropped 63.7 from a year earlier the worlds biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border. Januarys fi...

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmars military coup as internal affairs of the country and declined further comment.Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN ...

Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021