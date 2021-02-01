Left Menu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles loss of lives in Odisha's Koraput van accident

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his grief on the loss of lives in a van accident in Odisha. The accident happened on Sunday in Kotpad of Koraput district.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 10:36 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoles loss of lives in Odisha's Koraput van accident
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed his grief on the loss of lives in a van accident in Odisha. The accident happened on Sunday in Kotpad of Koraput district. He also communicated his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the fast recovery of those injured in the accident.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in an accident in Koraput district, Odisha. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured" tweeted the Vice President. Nine people lost their lives on Sunday and 13 suffered injuries after a van overturned in Kotpad of Koraput district. The passengers were travelling to the Kulta village in Chhattisgarh from Sindhiguda village in Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Silver swept up by GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

Silver prices surged to a five-month high on Monday, silver-mining stocks leapt and coin-selling websites were swamped as small-time investors piled in to the metal, the latest target of a retail-trading frenzy that has set financial market...

Govt to incentivise incorporation of one person companies (OPCs) to boost startups

The government on Monday said it proposes to incentivise incorporation of one person companies OPCs, a move that will benefit startups and innovators.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said incorporation of OPCs will be incentivised by all...

Govt proposes Rs 20,000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government would infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks PSBs in 2021-22, to meet the regulatory norms.For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision o...

Agri Infra Fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr, Micro Irrigation Corpus doubled to Rs 10,000 cr: FM in Budget for 2021-22.

Agri Infra Fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr, Micro Irrigation Corpus doubled to Rs 10,000 cr FM in Budget for 2021-22....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021