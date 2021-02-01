Left Menu

Kerala's Malappuram administration suspends horse racing due to non-compliance with COVID-19 guidelines

The Malappuram district administration on Sunday suspended horse racing due to non-compliance with COVID guidelines.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:50 IST
Crowds flocked to watch the first-ever horse race in Kerala's Malappuram. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Malappuram district administration on Sunday suspended horse racing due to non-compliance with COVID guidelines. The district administration said that as crowds flocked to Malappuram to watch the first-ever horse race in Kerala, the races were stopped because of over-crowding.

"The district administration has requested that the remaining matches be held another day in accordance with the COVID protocols. Only Indian horses are in competition this year. The competition will continue in the coming years," said a horse owner. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has decided to use the police for ensuring people follow COVID-19 protocols. Police teams in Mallapuram on Sunday said they will take strict action against those flouting social distancing norms imposed to limit the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken as Kerala continues to record the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in India. The state had 72,482 active cases on Sunday, as per the government. The Malappuram Police has marked some places as hotspots to take extra caution to combat COVID-19.

"Priority will be given to avoid crowding as much as possible. Police will ensure that restrictions are enforced, including maintaining social distance," a statement issued by the Kerala Police Department had said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

