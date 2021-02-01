Quoting Tagore, FM says India poised to be land of promise, hope in post-Covid world

Left Menu

While quoting Rabindranath Tagore at the beginning of the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday marked the start of post COVID world in her budget speech -- she termed as the ''dawn of a new era".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:59 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

While quoting Rabindranath Tagore at the beginning of the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday marked the start of post COVID world in her budget speech -- she termed as the ''dawn of a new era". "Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," she quoted Rabindranath Tagore in her speech.

"Now, just it happened after the two world wars, There are signs that the political, economic and strategic relations in the post COVID world are changing. This moment in history is the dawn of a new era. One in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope," said Sitharaman. During her speech, Sitharaman also hailed the Indian cricket team for their recent Cricket Test series win against Australia. "In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we as a Cricket loving nation felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia," the Finance Minister said.

During her previous budget speech, she has quoted various eminent leaders. However, this is the first time she has mentioned Rabindranath Tagore, Prior to the budget presentation, the Union Cabinet approved the budget 2021-22 today. The years Union Budget 2021-22 is being delivered in paperless form for the first time.

The budget speech began at around 11 am today. (ANI)

