Left Menu

137 pc increase in budget outlay for health, Rs 35,000 cr allocated for COVID-19 vaccine: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday informed that the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent in comparison to the previous year's budget.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:18 IST
137 pc increase in budget outlay for health, Rs 35,000 cr allocated for COVID-19 vaccine: Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking on budget in Parliament on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Monday informed that the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent in comparison to the previous year's budget. She also said the central government has provided Rs 35,000 crores for the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021-22.

"I have provided Rs 35,000 crores for COVID-19 vaccine in this year 2021-22. I am committed to providing more funds, if required. So the budget outlay for health increased to Rs 2,23,846 crores in 2021-22, an increase of 137 per cent relative to previous year's budget," Sitharaman said during her third budget speech in Lok Sabha. The Minister further informed that the pneumococcal vaccine, limited to only 5 states at present, will be rolled out across the country. "This will avert more than 50,000 child deaths annually," she said.

She announced a new Centre-sponsored scheme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore to boost healthcare infrastructure across the country amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She said the Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana will develop the capacity for primary, secondary, and tertiary care health systems in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar;monitoring situation closely

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of its top political leaders, and said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in the country.In its reaction to the fast-paced develop...

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans for six days

Despite a steady inflow oftourists into Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Union Territoryhas not recorded a single fresh COVID-19 case for six straightdays, a health department official said on Monday.The caseload in the archipelago remained...

Key events in Myanmar, long under military rule

INDIND...

MHA extends suspension of internet in Delhi's 3 protests sites till Tuesday night

The Ministry of Home Affairs has extended the suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders till Tuesday night, officials said.Apart from the three border points, where farmers have been p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021