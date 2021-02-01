Left Menu

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday in the Harsora Police Station area of Alwar district of Rajasthan, according to police.

ANI | Alwar (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 43-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on Sunday in the Harsora Police Station area of Alwar district of Rajasthan, according to police. Bahror DSP Deshraj Gurjar told ANI, "The forensic team collected evidence from the spot. After post mortem of the deceased, the body has been handed over to the family. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway."

The deceased Deen Mohabbat, a resident of Khairathal, used to work as a farmland guard. Qayoom Khan, the son of the deceased had lodged a report at the Harsora police station. Khan accused several villagers of strangling his father to death after beating with sticks. According to police, the body was found in a hut in the fields. (ANI)

