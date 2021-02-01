Left Menu

SASSA cards to not stop working on March 2021

“These claims are not true. The cards will have to be replaced, as indicated by the South African Reserve Bank report, but there is no set date by which this must be done,” SASSA said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:08 IST
SASSA reiterated that clients have the right to choose their payment method, and “there is nothing that forces clients, who are currently being paid through the South Africa Post Office, to change to bank accounts”. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has assured social grant beneficiaries that SASSA cards will not stop working on 31 March 2021.

This comes after social media misinformation and claims that SASSA-SAPO [South African Post office] cards will expire on 31 March 2021.

SASSA has refuted the claims.

The agency said the information on card replacements will be made public in due course.

SASSA reiterated that clients have the right to choose their payment method, and "there is nothing that forces clients, who are currently being paid through the South Africa Post Office, to change to bank accounts".

"They will still be paid using the current SASSA-SAPO card beyond April 2021."

All SASSA clients will receive grants as follows in February 2021:

Older persons' grants will be paid from 3 February 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

Disability grants will be paid from 4 February 2021. This includes any grants linked to these accounts.

All other grants will be paid from 5 February 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)



