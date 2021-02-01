Left Menu

Army Dental Corps celebrating 80th Raising Day

On this occasion, Director General Dental Services & Colonel Commandant Army Dental Corps Lt General N K Sahoo laid down a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honour the fallen heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:40 IST
Chief of the Army Staff Gen M M Naravane in his message congratulated the personnel of the Corps and praised them for providing yeoman services in war & peace and wished the ADC the very best in all future endeavours. Image Credit: Twitter(@NorthernComd_IA)

The Army Dental Corps is celebrating its 80th Raising Day today on February 01, 2021. The Corps was raised on this day in 1941.

On this occasion, Director General Dental Services & Colonel Commandant Army Dental Corps Lt General N K Sahoo laid down a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi to honour the fallen heroes. In his message to the Officers and Men of the Army Dental Corps, the Director-General commended and complimented them for providing great service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the personnel of the ADC have shown exceptional commitment and courage beyond the call of duty while catering to the Oral Health Care needs of the soldiers and their families during these challenging times.

Lt General Sahoo said that it should be the endeavour of the corps to blend the latest & best of contemporary technologies and treatment protocols while providing state-of-the-art treatment to the men in uniform. On this occasion, a Sainik Sammelan was held and awards were given to the COVID warriors of Delhi Garrison.

Chief of the Army Staff Gen M M Naravane in his message congratulated the personnel of the Corps and praised them for providing yeoman services in war & peace and wished the ADC the very best in all future endeavours.

(With Inputs from PIB)

