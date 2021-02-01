Left Menu

No change in imported coal tariffs due to Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess: Experts

Therefore coal importers are unlikely to face higher duty on their coal imports.He also said that the consumers depending on such a variety of imported coal will not be affected.The Finance Minister said that there is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure so that we produce more, while also conserving and processing agricultural output efficiently.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:52 IST
No change in imported coal tariffs due to Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess: Experts

There will be almost no change in the tariffs on imported coal on account of proposed Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess levied by the government on items like coal and lignite, as per industry experts.

In her budget speech finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that basic customs duty (BCD) rates have been reduced on items such as coal lignite and peat with the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess on these so that overall the consumer does not bear additional burden on most of the items.

''Infra Dev Cess in place of a reduction in basic custom duty of coal will ensure that there is no net change on the tariffs applicable on imported coal,'' Niladri Bhattacharjee, Partner -Metals & Mining, KPMG said.

According to Jayanta Roy, Senior Vice President and Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA, Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of 1.5 per cent has been imposed on coal importers to finance the improvement of agriculture infrastructure in India.

At the same time, the basic customs duty has been reduced by the same extent to one per cent. Therefore coal importers are unlikely to face higher duty on their coal imports.

He also said that the consumers depending on such a variety of imported coal will not be affected.

The Finance Minister said that there is an immediate need to improve agricultural infrastructure ''so that we produce more, while also conserving and processing agricultural output efficiently. This will ensure enhanced remuneration for our farmers.

To earmark resources for this purpose, I propose an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on a small number of items. However, while applying this cess, we have taken care not to put additional burden on consumers on most items.'' The finance minister during the press conference said that Agri Infra Cess will not result in price increase for end users and added that higher cess is adjusted with lower customs duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's president recovering from COVID-19, minister said

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is doing well in his recovery from COVID-19, Mexicos interior minister said on Monday.Interior Minister Olga Sanchez added that the president is expected to return to a regular morning news conf...

Don't necessarily have to be quick in air to be successful in India: Jack Leach

Bowling quicker in the air brought success to Monty Panesar in the 2012 tour of India but England left-arm spinner Jack Leach feels the same tactic may not work for him on his maiden series against the mighty hosts. Panesar and Graeme Swann...

Soccer-Dennis Bergkamp's son Mitchel signs for Watford

Watford have signed Mitchel Bergkamp, son of Arsenal great Dennis, on an initial six-month contract, the Championship club announced on Monday. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been a free agent since leaving second-tier Dutch ...

Higher edu: Budget proposes central varsity for Leh, enhanced collaboration with foreign insts

The higher education sector in the country is set to get a boost with the Union Budget 2021-22 promising a central university for Leh, a legislation to set up Higher Education Commission of India, and increasing academic collaboration with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021