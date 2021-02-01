Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:42 IST
Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Union Budget does not matter.

At the Singhu Border, most farmers were rather clueless about the budget, saying they were ''unable to access the internet'' at the protest site so couldn't get to know the details.

Randhir Singh, 48, from Kaithal district of Haryana, who has been camping there since December, said, ''Our only goal right now is to see the three laws repealed. Union budget is not of immediate concern to us.'' Pala Ram, also from the same village as Singh, echoed similar sentiments.

''Some people told me about the points made for the agriculture sector, but that is something, we are not worried about at the moment,'' he said.

Avtar Singh, 65, from Patiala in Punjab said the government should have offered ways to increase farmers' income and not just credit target.

