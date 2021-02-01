C'garh CM finds Union Budget disappointing, oppn BJP hails it

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday termed the Union Budget for 2021-22as ''disappointing'' and said it only reflects the Centre'sintention to sell-off public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Congress leader said imposition of farm cess onpetrol and diesel, as proposed in the budget presented inParliament, will burden the agriculture sector and triggerinflation.

Talking to reporters at the Raipur airport thisevening, Baghel said, ''The budget is very disappointing. They(Centre) plan to sell everything from banks to ports,insurance companies to power transmission lines and railwaydedicated freight corridors to warehouses,'' he said.

He said the BJP keeps harping that nothing had beendone in the country in the past 70 years but now they had setsights on ''selling everything built over 70 years by Congressgovernments''.

He said the budget had nothing for the unemployed,farmers, poor, salaried sections, middle class etc, nor did ithave anything for Chhattisgarh.

''Cess on petrol and diesel will burden the agriculturesector. Farm income will not be doubled, but it will triggerinflation,'' Baghel added.

However, the state BJP hailed the budget with formerCM Raman Singh calling it ''in line with the aspirations of thecommon people'' and one which ''is going to fulfil PrimeMinister Narendra Modi's resolve to make ''Aatmanirbhar Bharat''(self-reliant).

t will give momentum to the economy and spur growth,he added.

BJP state unit chief Vishnu Deo Sai said the budgetfocused on the country's requirement and providing relief topeople after the coronavirus outbreak.

The hike in the health allocation from Rs 94,000 croreto Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 showed the Centre'scommitment to tackle the challenges facing the sector, Saisaid.

