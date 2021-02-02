Nanaia Mahuta announces commissioners to Tauranga City Council

Local Government Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has announced four commissioners to act in place of elected representatives at the Tauranga City Council.

The commissioners appointed are Anne Tolley (Chair), Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and Shadrach Rolleston.

An independent review in November 2020 identified significant governance problems within the Council, and in December 2020, the Minister made the decision to appoint a Commission to the Council.

"The commission is necessary to put Tauranga in a stronger position for the future," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"The Council is facing substantial infrastructure and funding challenges that need to be addressed in its 2021-31 Long-term Plan. My decision to appoint four commissioners strikes the right balance between the significant decisions that need to be made and the important task ahead in rebuilding the relationship between the Council and the Tauranga community.

"In appointing these commissioners, I have carefully considered the right skills and experience to deliver the Long-term Plan, restore public confidence in the Council, recognise the strategic growth challenges, working with Iwi and develop a pathway to return the Council to an elected membership in October 2022."

Mrs Tolley said she is pleased to have been appointed as the Chair of the Commission.

"As New Zealand's fifth-largest city, it is important that Tauranga is governed effectively. This will be a big challenge for the Commission," Mrs Tolley said. "I am looking forward to working with the other commissioners and the people of Tauranga to address the Council's problems and return the city to full local democracy as soon as possible."

The Commission's term is expected to begin on 9 February 2021 and end after the triennial local authority elections on 8 October 2022.

The terms of reference for the Commission will be made available in the New Zealand Gazette.

